Andover Mom is Overjoyed After a Classmate Comforts Her Son Who's Struggling with Kindergarten

A little boy from Andover has a brand new friend after a fellow classmate came to his side when he was struggling with his transition to kindergarten.

Transitions can be tough, no matter how old you are, but it's even harder when you're only five-years-old, are new to the neighborhood and haven't really made any friends yet.

That's the case for Theodore, or Teddy as he likes to be called at school, who moved to Andover a year ago. His mom, Jackie, says that aside from the occasional run-in with kids at the playground, he hasn't really made any friends yet. Right now, his best friends are his two brothers, one who's 17 and the other is 3.

So you could imagine how happy Jackie was when Teddy's teacher reached out to her to let her know that a little boy named Josiah came to the rescue when he saw that Teddy was having a rough time. Josiah spent extra time with him, and even sat with him when he cried from being overwhelmed. He did this for two days in a row and just like that, Teddy has third best friend.

Jackie needed to find Josiah and his parents so she shared the story on the Andover, MN Community Page, where she not only got a ton of love and support, she found Josiah after someone recommended that she write a letter to his parents and send it to school with Teddy.

"Might be a long shot, but does anyone here have a little boy by the name of Josiah who just started at Wilson and in Kindergarten? My youngest has had a pretty rough week transitioning to kindergarten and this kid gave him extra attention, and a first friend. Sat with him while he cried from being overwhelmed and calmed him down, 2 days in a row! Whoever this kid and his parents are, just know, you are awesome! I cannot begin to thank you enough for everything the teacher saw and told me.

Edit to add since it was asked a few times: When I spoke to the teacher on Friday, I was going to write a note to give to the teacher to pass on to parents on Monday. He was hoping to call his friend this weekend to say hi."

Jackie Schnabel

According to the post, Josiah was recognized by their principal at Wilson Elementary and Jackie has set up some future play dates for this adorable duo.

Jackie Schnabel

Josiah's act of kindness is still getting a nice response on social media, proving that we can all get by with a little help from our friends.