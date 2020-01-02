Applebee's $1 Vodka Rum Drink is the Only Frostbite We Want to Get this Winter

If you were thinking of participating in "Dry January," I've got some bad news for you- Applebee's might ruin that for you.

Not only is it a new month, it's a new year, and in Applebee's true fashion, they've announced their new $1 drink for the month.

According to Delish, it's called the Vodka Rum Frostbite, and it's been described as the best way to experience a vacation without having to go on one because you can't afford to leave your couch.

The frosty drink is mixed with rum, vodka, blue curacao, creamy coconut, and pineapple; and it's served in a 10 ounce mug with sip-worthy swirls.

We're stirring up something (and it's not trouble). The $1 Vodka Rum Frostbite is our new #NeighborhoodDrink. It has swirls of coconut, pineapple and the blue curacao. And yes, two spirits. pic.twitter.com/0VfU8glSqW — Applebee's (@Applebees) January 1, 2020

Happy hour anyone?