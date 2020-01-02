Applebee's $1 Vodka Rum Drink is the Only Frostbite We Want to Get this Winter

January 2, 2020
If you were thinking of participating in "Dry January," I've got some bad news for you- Applebee's might ruin that for you. 

Not only is it a new month, it's a new year, and in Applebee's true fashion, they've announced their new $1 drink for the month. 

According to Delish, it's called the Vodka Rum Frostbite, and it's been described as the best way to experience a vacation without having to go on one because you can't afford to leave your couch. 

The frosty drink is mixed with rum, vodka, blue curacao, creamy coconut, and pineapple; and it's served in a 10 ounce mug with sip-worthy swirls. 

Happy hour anyone? 

