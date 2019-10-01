Applebee's New $1 Vampire Cocktail Won't Suck the Money Out of Your Bank Account
New month, new drink
October 1, 2019
It's a new month, which means it's time for a new monthly cocktail at Applebee's; and it's definitely something that you'll want to sink your teeth into without sucking all the money out of your bank account.
According to Whiskey Riff, it's a Vampire Rum Cocktail that's made with rum, strawberry, passion fruit, dragon fruit, and pineapple juice; it even comes with omplimentary fangs on top of it and a cherry. Let's not forget, it's only $1.
The only disappointing thing, at least for me, is that it's purple; not red.
The Applebee's blackout on a budget train chugs along...https://t.co/twxI9lVtlX— Whiskey Riff (@WhiskeyRiff) October 1, 2019