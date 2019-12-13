Bath & Body Works Is Having Never-Before-Seen Sale on Body Care Products

You know how Bath & Body Works holds a huge sale every year right after Christmas? This year, you won't have to wait to see if Santa fills your stocking with scents of Vanilla Sugar and Japanese Blossom before taking advantage of the discounts because tomorrow, December 14th, B & B is holding a huge; never-before-seen sale on their body care.

According to Refinery 29 all body care products are just $4.95; and that includes fine fragrances, aromatherapy products, and of course all the lotions, body sprays and bath gels.

Whether you're still shopping for yourself or you have holiday shopping to do for someone who asks for Bath & Body products every year (that's me), then you have to take advantage of this sale. And yes, for those of you who want to skip the crowds and smelling 100 bottles of lotion, the sale will be available online.