St. Paul Named the Best Place to Celebrate Thanksgiving in the U.S.

Thanksgiving is known to be one of the busiest holidays for road trips and air travel; but it seems that there are better places across the country that might be a better place to visit than your Aunt Helen's place is Ellsworth, Wisconsin.

Don't get me wrong, Ellsworth is great, but not as great as St. Paul apparently. That's according to Wallet Hub, who just released a list of the top ten places in the country to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Wallet Hub based their findings by looking at 100 of the largest U.S. cities on 20 key factors, including the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner, share of delayed flights, volunteer opportunities, and weather. I'd like to mention that safety and accessability were also considered, and this is where you know that the findings on this survey were totally based on numbers because have you seen the news lately? And, don't even get me started on what it's like to drive in St. Paul; not exactly accessible unless you're the drunk Irishman who designed the roads there. (I still love St. Paul, though.)

Looking at the data, St. Paul scored a 65.35.

Here's the official list:

St. Paul, MN Scottsdale, AZ Virginia Beach, VA Orlando, FL Denver, CO Gilbert, AZ Louisville, KY Raleigh, NC Irvine, CA Norfolk, VA

