Binge Brag: 'Living With Yourself'

Hi, I'm Mandy...and I'm a bingeaholic.

Yes, I know that's not even a word, but it accurately sums up my ability to watch an entire season of brand new show on Netflix, in one sitting. It's sad, I know, but maybe one day someone will actually start paying me a lot of money for the feedback I give on their original movies and series.

Until then, I bring you "Binge Brag," a blog about the show or shows I'm most excited about watching, and I hope I'll be able to convince you to watch them too...because I can't get my boyfriend to watch any of them so I NEED someone to talk about them with.

This weekend I watched Living With Yourself. It's a dark comedy starring Paul Rudd as Miles, a middle-aged ad exec, who has an extremely negative outlook on life. You know how it is, you hate your job, you're unhappy and bored in your marriage, and you have no friends.

In an effort to improve his life, he goes to a "spa" and undergoes an experimental treatment, only to find out that he's actually been cloned and he almost loses everything to his new self. That's when Miles begins to fight back for everything; learning in the process that being perfect isn't all that it's cracked up to be, but if you want to be happy, it's all about perspective and making the effort to have a positive outlook on life.

I love this series; it was extremely relateable, laugh out loud funny and hit the nail right on the head when it comes to how we handle the pressures of today's society. I should mention that if you have a senstivitiy to suicide or are dealing with a mental health related illness, some scenes can be hard to watch.

There's 10 episodes and they're all less than 30 minutes so it's a quick watch.

Happy binging.