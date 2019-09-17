Bud Light is Releasing a Hard Seltzer

Look out White Claw, with the news of your global shortage, another beer maker has decided to claw their way to the top of hard seltzer hill.

According to Thrillist, Bud Light Seltzer is currently in development.

That's not all. For low calorie drink lovers who prefer the taste of lemonade or cider over a seltzer, Bud Light Lemonade, Bud Light Crisp and an even lower calorie version of Bud Light are all coming to your liquor store cooler very soon.

No word on exactly when, but you'll want to keep your eyes peeled.