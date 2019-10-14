'Bumper Cars on Ice' is Coming to Wisconsin and We're Officially Jealous

If you're from Minnesota, there's two things you really love doing outdoors- boating in the summer months and skating (or ice fishing) in the winter months.

What if you could do both at the same time? Now you can; well sort of.

According to On Milwaukee, "Bumper Cars on Ice" is coming to Milwaukee in April of next year; and from the sounds of it, it's really aimed more towards adults with a $30 cover charge that includes live DJs, winter themed drinks like mulled wine, and a 12-minute glide.

"Bumper Cars on Ice" is considered to be a pop-up, so it won't be there permanently, but the company who created the concept, Concrete Playground, could possibly bring it to the Twin Cities. Or at least we can hope that they do.

In the event that they don't, you can be the first to get tickets to the Milwaukee experience here.