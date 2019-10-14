Can You Guess The Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Christmas 'Mystery Shapes?'

I know we should probably get through Halloween first, before we skip right over Thanksgiving and jump to Christmas, but it's been brought to my attention that in addition to their festive pumpkins for "All Hallow's Eve," Reese's candy just revealed its Christmas candies this year, and they're "Mystery Shapes;" which are their first new seasonal shapes in 20 years.

According to CandyHunting on Instagram, Reese's was on to us ragging about their chocolate and peanut butter Christmas trees, so they really wanted to give us something to talk about this year, with some low-effort blobs that could be anything from snowmen and bells to a lump of coal or some mistletoe.

Take a look:

Personally, I think we have a snowman, Santa's head and a stocking. What do you see?

At the end of the day, does anyone really care? We're still going to buy at least 10 bags of them and have them eaten before Christmas day even arrives.