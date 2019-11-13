The Wolf Wake Up Crew Places Prop Bets for the CMA Awards

The biggest night in country music is tonight; it's the Country Music Association Awards, and instead of making our picks or creating a drinking game, the Wolf Wake Up Crew came up with a list of prop bets. Place yours and see how well you did tomorrow morning.

The Wolf Wake Up Crew CMA Prop Bets:

BRAD PAISLEY will crash the opening monologue by Carrie Underwood like he's the regularly scheduled co-host? YES/NO?

Over/Under at ONE on the number of Gwen and Blake jokes in the monologue?

Will there be product placement for Luke Combs "Beer Never Broke My Heart" performance?

When Reba sings FANCY...yes or no...will she come out in a fur coat like she used to when she sang it in her concerts?

How many baby sharks will be on stage when Garth and Blake sing DIVE BAR? Over or under TWO?

During the entire show, will we see a “Tide” ad? (It All comes out in the Wash)

Will we hear the [Brad Paisley> Nationwide jingle either in an ad or during the show?

Will Luke Combs shotgun a beer during “Beer Never Broke my heart”?

Will there be a Video montage of country artists when they were young during “Remember You Young”

Will Justin Bieber be in attendance?

Opening Female performance including performers and musicians how many cowboy hats will appear on stage? Over/Under is 4

How many costume changes will Dolly, Reba and Carrie have? 8, 10 or 15?

Will a couple announce that they're pregnant on the red carpet?

Will Mark from Midland's wife go into labor tonight?

Will Thomas Rhett's daugthers be wearing matching outfits?

Will Carrie and Dolly get Reba to wear one outfit with rhinestones?

All the fun begins tonight at 7PM on ABC.

