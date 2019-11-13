The Wolf Wake Up Crew Places Prop Bets for the CMA Awards
November 13, 2019
The biggest night in country music is tonight; it's the Country Music Association Awards, and instead of making our picks or creating a drinking game, the Wolf Wake Up Crew came up with a list of prop bets. Place yours and see how well you did tomorrow morning.
The Wolf Wake Up Crew CMA Prop Bets:
- BRAD PAISLEY will crash the opening monologue by Carrie Underwood like he's the regularly scheduled co-host? YES/NO?
- Over/Under at ONE on the number of Gwen and Blake jokes in the monologue?
- Will there be product placement for Luke Combs "Beer Never Broke My Heart" performance?
- When Reba sings FANCY...yes or no...will she come out in a fur coat like she used to when she sang it in her concerts?
- How many baby sharks will be on stage when Garth and Blake sing DIVE BAR? Over or under TWO?
- During the entire show, will we see a “Tide” ad? (It All comes out in the Wash)
- Will we hear the [Brad Paisley> Nationwide jingle either in an ad or during the show?
- Will Luke Combs shotgun a beer during “Beer Never Broke my heart”?
- Will there be a Video montage of country artists when they were young during “Remember You Young”
- Will Justin Bieber be in attendance?
- Opening Female performance including performers and musicians how many cowboy hats will appear on stage? Over/Under is 4
- How many costume changes will Dolly, Reba and Carrie have? 8, 10 or 15?
- Will a couple announce that they're pregnant on the red carpet?
- Will Mark from Midland's wife go into labor tonight?
- Will Thomas Rhett's daugthers be wearing matching outfits?
- Will Carrie and Dolly get Reba to wear one outfit with rhinestones?
All the fun begins tonight at 7PM on ABC.
