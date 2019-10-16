Wisconsin Cops Have Some Social Media Fun With a Half-Eaten Box of Donuts

Citizens of Sparta, Wisconsin and surrounding communities, whatever you do, donut freak out. Our sources have alerted us to a "grisley scene" that recently unfolded in an empty parking lot just before 4 in the morning on Sunday. Because of the sensitivity of the investigation, the information is just being made to the public today.

According to CBS 58, Sparta Police believe they were lured to a school parking lot where they found a "suspicious package." Upon further investigation, they bravely discovered that the box was filled with half-eaten donuts.

They comically described the graphic scene on their Facebook page