Dairy Queen is Releasing a Line of Blizzard Scented Candles for Fall

With Starbucks dropping all things pumpkin spice on their menu yesterday, everyone is getting in the mood for fall- which means hot drinks, warms sweaters and scented candles from....Dairy Queen?

According to Southern Living, Dairy Queen is asking you to put down the spoon and pick up a lighter or match for their new line of Blizzard scented candles that will come in popular fall-flavored scents like Pumpkin Pie, Harvest Berry, "Heath" Caramel Brownie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough and Snickers.

Dairy Queen paired its seasonal Blizzards with scented candles: https://t.co/a7TjELSgCA pic.twitter.com/Cvq7y7sBM6 — Southern Living (@Southern_Living) August 27, 2019

The candles are free while supplies last. Order yours here.