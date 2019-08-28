Dairy Queen is Releasing a Line of Blizzard Scented Candles for Fall

August 28, 2019
With Starbucks dropping all things pumpkin spice on their menu yesterday, everyone is getting in the mood for fall- which means hot drinks, warms sweaters and scented candles from....Dairy Queen?

According to Southern Living, Dairy Queen is asking you to put down the spoon and pick up a lighter or match for their new line of Blizzard scented candles that will come in popular fall-flavored scents like Pumpkin Pie, Harvest Berry, "Heath" Caramel Brownie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough and Snickers.

The candles are free while supplies last. Order yours here

 

