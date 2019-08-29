Life is About to Get Butter with Denny's New Apple Bourbon Pancakes

They'll be available this fall

August 29, 2019
During the fall season there are two kinds of people in this world: those who love pumpkin spice and those who love anything apple (me)- apple cider donuts, apple pie, apple crisp, hot apple cider and apple bourbon pancakes and crepes from Denny's. 

According to Elite Daily, these new additions with feature a "mouthwatering combination of the oak and caramel-forward flavors of bourbon paired with apples" piled on top of two multigrain wheat pancakes, cinnamon, brown sugar and it's topped off with a caramel apple walnut bourbon sauce; plus Denny's is also throwing in a side of eggs and hashbrowns to balance out the sweetness overload. 

These sound flipping amazing, and yes, you can have them for breakfast, lunch and dinner; but no, they won't get you drunk. 

 

