Life is About to Get Butter with Denny's New Apple Bourbon Pancakes

During the fall season there are two kinds of people in this world: those who love pumpkin spice and those who love anything apple (me)- apple cider donuts, apple pie, apple crisp, hot apple cider and apple bourbon pancakes and crepes from Denny's.

According to Elite Daily, these new additions with feature a "mouthwatering combination of the oak and caramel-forward flavors of bourbon paired with apples" piled on top of two multigrain wheat pancakes, cinnamon, brown sugar and it's topped off with a caramel apple walnut bourbon sauce; plus Denny's is also throwing in a side of eggs and hashbrowns to balance out the sweetness overload.

These sound flipping amazing, and yes, you can have them for breakfast, lunch and dinner; but no, they won't get you drunk.