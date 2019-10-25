You Know You're From Minnesota if You Need the Midwest Voice Translator

A little over three years ago, when I introduced my boyfriend to my parents, we had the most hilarious conversation after the meeting. My boyfriend, being from Illinois, had never heard anyone not be able to pronounce their "THs" before. He noticed it anytime my stepdad would say "thanks;" and that's because my stepdad doesn't say THanks, he says "tanks."

Jason just blurts out, "is he saying tanks?" And he's been making fun of him ever since.

As soon as I saw this video I had to show it to him, and you, for the "Midwest Voice Translator and bottle opener." Ironically, the video even pokes fun of people from Illinois.

Video of Midwest Voice Translator

Who do you know that needs this?