Domino's is Hiring a Garlic Bread Taste Tester and it Pays $30 an Hour

Not making a lot of dough right now, but you really want to be the breadwinner of the family? All you knead is a job you loaf with Domino's.

According to the Daily Mirror, a Domino's pizza restaurant in Brisbane, Australia is hiring a someone to taste test garlic bread and other foods being tested by company.

The ideal candidate will possess the following characteristics and qualities:

"Never met a carb they didn’t like" - has anyone?

"Does not identify as a vampire" - check

"Understands the perfect ‘crunch to softness’ ratio" - crunchy on the outside and soft towards the middle; am I right?

"Is passionate about food, innovation and having fun." - Judging my my muffin top, I'm all these things.

Experience and qualifications needed:

"Minimum of 5 years’ experience in garlic bread consumption"- bish, I have 30 years of experience.

"Has a detailed understanding of the pizza and garlic bread relationship" - I understand any relationship that isn't my own.

"Has working taste buds," - definitely working, maybe a little too well.

"Has burned their fingers at least once not being able to wait for the garlic bread to cool down" - ha, the roof of my mouth, too.

"Has a history of reviewing other people’s food choices (solicited and/or unsolicited)." - if I like or don't like something, you'll know about it; especially if I get free food for my review.

You must submit your application by October 7th; and you can do that here.