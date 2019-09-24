Domino's is Hiring a Garlic Bread Taste Tester and it Pays $30 an Hour

It's about time you loafed your job

September 24, 2019
Not making a lot of dough right now, but you really want to be the breadwinner of the family? All you knead is a job you loaf with Domino's.

According to the Daily Mirror, a Domino's pizza restaurant in Brisbane, Australia is hiring a someone to taste test garlic bread and other foods being tested by company.

The ideal candidate will possess the following characteristics and qualities:

  • "Never met a carb they didn’t like" - has anyone?
  • "Does not identify as a vampire" - check
  • "Understands the perfect ‘crunch to softness’ ratio" - crunchy on the outside and soft towards the middle; am I right?
  • "Is passionate about food, innovation and having fun." - Judging my my muffin top, I'm all these things. 

Experience and qualifications needed:

  • "Minimum of 5 years’ experience in garlic bread consumption"- bish, I have 30 years of experience. 
  • "Has a detailed understanding of the pizza and garlic bread relationship" - I understand any relationship that isn't my own. 
  • "Has working taste buds," - definitely working, maybe a little too well. 
  • "Has burned their fingers at least once not being able to wait for the garlic bread to cool down" - ha, the roof of my mouth, too. 
  • "Has a history of reviewing other people’s food choices (solicited and/or unsolicited)." - if I like or don't like something, you'll know about it; especially if I get free food for my review. 

You must submit your application by October 7th; and you can do that here

 

