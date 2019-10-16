Elko New Market is the Best Place for Trick-Or-Treating in Minnesota

A lot of folks go all out for Halloween each year, but apparently some parts of the country are a bit more committed to the spooky holiday than others; and to my surprise, Elko New Market was named the best place for trick-or-treating in Minnesota.

That's according to 24/7 Wall Street who says the reasons the town of 4,000 was picked include its low crime rate and large number of children; recent census data shows that nearly one-in-three people in Elko New Market is under the age of 14.

The financial news site also revealed the states that go the craziest for Halloween, and sadly Minnesota wasn't one of them.

Based on Halloween-related Google searches, number of costume shops and haunted houses, amount of Halloween candy purchased and other spooky related things, 24/7 Wall Street site comprised a list of the top 10 states that go nuts over All Hallow's Eve.

The top 10 are:

Hawaii Utah Nevada Vermont Louisiana New Hampshire Arizona New Mexico Maine California

Minnesota ranked 29th and Wisconsin is one of the worst states for Halloween, coming in 47th place.