The Old Farmer's Almanac Says to Prepare for At Least 7 Big Snow Storms This Winter

If you don't have the luxury of parking your car in a garage, you might've noticed something unpleasant on your windshield this morning. As the temps dipped below freezing overnight, we got covered in, I hate to say it, frost; and you know what comes next...the snow.

And according to Men's Health, we're going to get a lot of it.

The men's magazine reports that the Old Farmer's Alamanac is predicting that we're going to get "no fewer" than 7 BIG snow storms this winter; don't kill the messenger, but that's precisely what the press release says, "The 2020 Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for frequent snow events—from flurries to no fewer than seven big snowstorms from coast to coast."

They're calling it a "snow-verload" with heavy rain and even sleet; or what we like to affectionately call a "wintery mix."

It's seriously going to feel like the longest winter ever. Even Hawaii won't provide you a warm place to escape. They're supposed to experience lower than normal temperatures too, and get a lot of rain.

I guess we should just get out and get the boots now and prepare to hunker down for the next 6 months.