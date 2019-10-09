E-I-E-I-O-My, Farmers Claim They're Getting It On More Than People With Any Other Job

There must be some truth to FarmersOnly.com's famous one line jingle, "you're never lonely, at FarmersOnly.com," because according to a new study, farmers are doing a lot more rolling around the hay than people with any other job.

According to the New York Post, one in three farmers are plowing the fields and planting seeds at least once a day; and that's not all- over 2/3 say they're "incredibly" good at it.

So, what is it about farmers? Let's think about this for a second. Imagine spending every day with a strapping man (or woman) who has strong hands for holding socket wrenches, works out everyday (no gym necessary) and looks damn good in tight denim jeans, a fitted ball cap, and some John Deere green. Yes, please.

Sex experts add that farmers have better sex lives because they're fitter and have more stamina.

As far as other professions, the top six jobs that report having the most sex are: Farmers, architects, hairdressers, people in advertising , lawyers , and teachers.

The survey didn't release a bottom five list but journalists got an honorable mention for having the least sex.