Parents Get Their Kids Back After Fortnite Ubruptly Comes to an End

Parents, are you ready to get your kids back? No one is really sure what happened but the popular video game, Fortnite, seems to have disappeared and has been unaccessable for hours.

According to The Verge, just after two o'clock yesterday afternoon, during Fortnite's live event called "The End" (could this have been a sign of things to come?), servers went down and screens turned to black with nothing but an image of a black hole; the game seemed to just disappear.

If you want the confusing play-by-play of how it all went down, you should read more here, but parents around the world are now sharing a collective sigh as they get their kids back. Moms and dads are saying,

"My kid watched family feud with me last night; hope they shut it down on Mother’s Day too."

"I thought my sons first heartbreak would be at the hands of a junior high hoochie girl... nope 9 years old, fortnite black hole. Guess we will have to get some icecream and extra hugs."

"My son was very mad!"

"It better come back after all the money I’ve spent on those stupid skins."

Parents, this is not a drill. With the likelihood of your kid being home from school today (Columbus Day), go and check to see if it's back up yet.