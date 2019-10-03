A 'Friends' Pop Up Photo Op Is Now at the Mall of America

Could this BE any cooler?

Christmas has come early for Friends fanatics in Minnesota as the Mall of America has officially become home to a Friends themed photo op, pop-up shop.

According to a post on the Mall's Facebook page (and I apologize for not seeing it sooner), the Central Perk coffeehouse couch and apartment doors will be level one south, near L.L. Bean and Forever 21.

According to mall officials, there is no need to camp out in a long line either; it will be there through the holidays.