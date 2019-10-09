How to Order the 'Friends'-Themed Starbucks Drinks

We might not have a Central Perk in the metro area, but Starbucks can sure make it feel like it.

According to Delish, Starbucks baristas have crafted their very own Friends inspired frapps, lattes and machiattos.

Each character from the show has their very own drink that's been crafted to fit their personality.

Here's to order each:

The Smelly Cat: vanilla bean frappuccino with coconut milk, guava juice and dragon fruit.

The Joey: Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino with white mocha.

The Phoebe: coconut green tea latte.

The Rachel: Skinny Caramel Macchiato with an extra shot of espresso.

The Ross: a flat white.