Delivery Service Seeks Cheese Curd Taste Tester in Wisconsin

How would you like to make some cheese...eating cheese?

According to Fox 9, EatStreet has the perfect job for you; they're looking for a "curd nerd" to travel around Wisconsin for two weeks and try some of the best cheese curds that the Dairyland has to offer.

All of your travel expenses will be paid and you'll get close to $1,000 for your time.

If you're a good storyteller, enjoy being social activite, are engaging, interactive and have a passion for cheese, then you should apply by October 2nd; and if you get hired, you'll need to take some time off from work. The gig begins October 15th and you'll eat your way through cheese country until the 29th. Apply now here.