Halloween is About to be as Lit As Your Jack-O-Lantern with This Trick-or-Treating Drinking Game

For years, grown ups have been saying that we need an adult version of trick-or-treating; imagine going door-to-door and getting tiny bottles of booze, packets of ibuprofen, Viagra, coupons for free Chipotle Boo-Ritos, and Caribou gift cards thrown into your pillow case.

Ha, who are we kidding. You and I both know that once you're home for the night, the thought of collecting a bag of goodies, just to get some steps in, is not on your agenda. You'd much rather just stay at home and do some drinking. Besides, you can order all that stuff from Amazon and have it delivered in two hours.

And when the delivery driver arrives, you should take a drink, because this is your Halloween drinking game. (p.s. you can take this to the bar with you, too)