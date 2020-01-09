Harassing Referees in Wisconsin Could Soon Become a Crime

Have you ever been at a sporting event where fans or parents got a little unruly? It can be a little unnerving and almost embarrassing to watch grown men and women go after someone who's just trying to do their job.

And, listen, I know what you're going to say- "if they would make the right calls, there wouldn't be a problem; maybe they shouldn't be biased towards the other team and how about those egos? Some of those officials officials are on a total power trip."

I hear you, but lawmakers in Wisconsin don't quite agree, which is why they want to pass a bill that protects sports officials from violent fans.

According to MyStateline.com, with the increasing number of attacks against referees in across the country, the hope is to not only put an end to the harassment, but to encourage more people to become officials as we face a national ref shortage.

Under the law, should it pass, tormenting a referree will be a crime punishable by up to a $10,000 fine and 9 months in jail.