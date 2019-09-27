Happy Clawlidays; Hard Seltzer Advent Calendars Are Here for the Holidays

Our obsession with hard seltzer started in the summer, we carried into the fall with the White Claw halloween costume; and now the holidays are going to be Truly festive because hard selzter calendars are here for the holidays.

According to Vinepair, the website Give Them Beer is releasing the calendar that will come with White Claw, Truly and Henry's for just $59 plus shipping.

The calendar is available online now and orders will ship before Thanksgiving. Place your order here.