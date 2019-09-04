Emotional Support Horse Takes Flight With American Airlines

You know that famous line, "You've got a baby...in a bar," from the movie Sweet Home Alabama? Take that line and change the words to, "you've got a mini horse...in an airport."

That's exactly what comes to mind when you see that, according to the Guardian, a woman was able to bring her emotional support horse on a departing American Airlines flight in Chicago.

Heads were turning as Flirty, the mini service horse, made her way through the airport with her owner, Abrea Hensley and successfully boarded the airplane.

Hensley, who suffers from a variety of ailments including depression, severe anxiety, panic disorder, and PTSD, says Flirty is fully trained and is considered a “psych & mobility service horse."

While some people agree that the emotional support animal thing is getting way out of control, others were happy to see American Airlines being so accommodating.

There was a small horse in line at the airport today and I’m so curious about it. #ORD pic.twitter.com/bwX1HEeYcH — Amberley Babbage (@AmberleyBabbage) August 30, 2019

Flirty even has her own Instagram account.

No word on whether or not Flirty joined the Mile Hay Club.