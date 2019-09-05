You Can Actually Turn Mountain Dew Into Wine; Here's How

If you listen to the Wolf Wake Up Crew, you know that every morning at 6:25 we play a game called "Are You Redneck Smart?" Ever hear it or play along?

Oh, you're not awake for it? Well this should be exactly what you need to wake you up in time- Mountain Dew wine.

It's a thing that was apparently created by who some people are calling the "redneck Jesus."

Watch as he turns Mountain Dew Code Red into wine using champagne yeast and samples both Mountain Dew Classic and Code Red.

Video of Mountain Dew Wine - A Classier Way For Gamers to Drink - Mountain Dew Wine Making Tutorial

Would you try it?