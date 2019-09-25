Road Trip! An Iowa Ice Cream Shop Has Created Busch Light Ice Cream for Charity

One of the sweetest stories of the year just got even sweeter.

After Iowa State fan, Carson King, raised over $1 million for charity with his "beer money" sign, a Prairie City, Iowa ice cream shop has taken a page right out of King's playbook and decided to make their own contribution by creating a Busch Light ice cream.

The Des Moines Register says customers of Goldie's Ice Cream Shoppe has created a BUSCH LIGHT-flavored soft serve ice cream; and it'll be on sale until Monday, with all proceeds going to charity.

Customers so far have been pleasantly surprised by the taste and while it won't get you drunk, it's really not that bad.

What is bad, however, is while I was writing this, I learned that Busch Light has officially cut ties with King after racist tweets of his from 2011 recenlty came to light. King was 16 at the time and his made a formal apology; hopefully that won't take away from what Goldie's is trying to do.