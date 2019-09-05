Jägermeister is Making its Way to Your Breakfast Table with a Cold Brew Coffee

Remember that one time in college when you did four shots of Jägermeister, got really sick behind the bar, then swore you'd never drink it again? Not even tossing it in tumbler of Red Bull would make you go back to choking it down.

What if it was coffee?

According to Food and Wine, Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee is coming in time to ruin your New Year's resolution to give up alcohol or caffeine. The boozy hybrid is set to arrive in January 2020 and it’s actually still a shot, but one where “Arabica coffee and cacao blend seamlessly with the iconic flavor of Jägermeister.”

A spokesperson for the brand says each shot contains about 10% of the caffeine in an average cup of brewed coffee and the drink is still “best served as an ice-cold shot.”

I'm blacking out just reading all of that.