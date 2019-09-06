Kelly Clarkson Is Not Happy With the State of 'Farm Emo' Country Music

We all have one- someone in our life that has some strong opinions about country music. They can't stand it, they don't understand it, and don't even try listening to it in your car if you're giving them a ride somewhere.

Kelly Clarkson has officially become that friend.

According to her website, KellyClarkson.com, Kelly says that she isn't very happy with the state of country music right now; she said, “country music doesn’t sound country anymore.”

The topic came up during a Q&A for her new talk show when she was quizzed on slang terms like "farm emo," which is apparently slang for country music. That's sort of when she went on a long rant about how country sounds like "weird rap… weird word rap.”

She went on to say that "Country music doesn't even sound country anymore and I'm not even in the country music industry...and I love country music."

It seems her biggest issue with the format is the rapping and "There's a lot of it y'all and it's bad.”

What's not bad is her rendition of the Dolly Parton classic "9 to 5," which she sings in a new promo for her talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," which debuts next Monday.