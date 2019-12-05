Watch These Minnesota Kids Use a Doorbell Cam to Send Daily Messages to Their Military Dad

This time of year, it's not unusual to see a lot of doorbell camera videos shared on your neighborhood Facebook pages of porch pirates and people stealing your Christmas decorations. It's so upsetting.

What we really need to see is more of this- watch 7-year-old Zerick DeCrans and his 5-year-old sister Petroula, leave daily messages for their dad who was stationed overseas.

Video of Watch the Video Messages Kids Left for Their Military Dad

According to TwinCities.com, Peter DeCrans, of Forest Lake, bought his family a Ring video-doorbell camera for Christmas last year and he was getting messages from his two munchkins almost everyday for 10 months. He got to see tons of wonderful moments, including seven-year-old son Zerick's new haircut, and proud announcement that he just graduated from training wheels . . . and five-year-old daughter Petroula wearing her princess tiara on her birthday.

Ring was so touched by Peter's story that they shared it on their blog for other Ring and future Ring customers to see.