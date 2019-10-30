This Adorable Dog Just Won Halloween With This 'Kris Lindog' Costume

Looking to make $3,000 this Halloween?

There's no tricks, just plenty of treats from Kris Lindahl if you enter his epic Halloween costume contest; and yes, I know that Halloween is tomorrow, but here's the deal- you have until the 4th of November to enter.

Kris and his staff got the idea after seeing so many people dress up like Kris all over social media; and someone even made a rap video. (not sure if this qualifies as an entry BTW, but if it does, you have your work cutout for you)

Video of Do the Kris Lindahl

If you think you can top that, or you have some mad skills when it comes to homemade costume skills, then Kris and his team want to hear from you; and here's what they're offering:

So far, the best costume is this adorable dog, appropriately named, Kris Lindog.

Chelsea Swiggum via Facebook

