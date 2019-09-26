Pregnant? A Restaurant in Excelsior is Serving Up a Burger That Will Help Induce Labor

If you've ever been pregnant, you know that cravings are par for the course; and while your desire for pickles and peanut butter tend to go away after the 14th week, many moms have cravings the entire pregnancy; right up to the moment they give birth.

Sound like anyone you know? If so, you need to tell them about the "Labor Inducer" burger, especially if this mom is past their due date and their so-done with being pregnant.

According to WCCO, two women went into labor right after eating one at The Suburban restaurant in Excelsior. One of those women was the restaurant's co-owner, Kelsey Quarberg, who loved the burger so much that she ate the entire thing and went into labor hours later.

Customer Katy Engler had the same experience when she ate the "baby birthing burger" while on a date night with her husband.

So, what's in it? Angus beef, American cheese, a Cajun remoulade, Bavarian spicy mustard, peach caramelized onions, honey-cured bacon and a pretzel bun.

What's funny, is if you stop into The Suburban for a bite (even if you're not pregnant), you'll notice that they now have an official "baby counter" on the wall for soon-to-be-moms who come in for the "Labor Inducer."