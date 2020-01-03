Two Little Girls are Leaving Handmade Signs of Positivity and Love Around Eden Prairie

In need of a smile? Just take a drive or go for a walk down Valley View Road in Eden Prairie.

Residents like Liz Pudas, who travel down that road everyday, began to notice adorable handmade signs filled with smiley faces, flowers and stick people posted along the side of the road and the sidewalks; they say, "Have a great day! Spread love, Olivia and Emma."

No one is really sure who Olivia and Emma are, but everyone agrees that it's one of the cutest and sweetest things they've ever seen; and it's definitely something we need more of as we start the new year.

Liz Maresh Pudas via Facebook

If you know who these two sweet little girls are, we would love to connect with them and say "Thank You" for all the good vibes and love...now go on and spread it.