This Luke Bryan Corn Maze is Absolutely A-MAZE-ING

If navigating your way through the Minnesota State Fair grounds is your idea of a pretty good time, then you will be more than excited for this- in fact, consider the maze that is the state fair grounds practice for fall corn mazes like the one a Michigan farm built in honor of Luke Bryan's Farm Tour.

Video of Michigan farm creates Luke Bryan corn maze.

According to MLive, the maze at Gull Meadow Farms in Richland, Michigan, spells out "Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2019" and it features a Luke playing his guitar.

Residents of Richland and those from surrounding communities will get to see Bryan play that guitar live when he performs at Stafford Farms in Richland, Michigan, on Sept. 27.

[H/T: Our sister station, New York's Country 94.7]