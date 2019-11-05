Luke Combs is Releasing a Line of Camo Crocs Just in Time for the Holidays

If you're just starting to put your holiday shopping list together, there's a pretty good chance that there's someone on that list that loves Luke Combs. If there is, here is the perfect gift idea- his new camo Crocs.

According to Whiskey Riff, who was spot on when calling Luke and Crocs the most "iconic duo" of all time, the line of footwear is being released to celebrate the release of his new album, What You See is What You Get, which comes out on Friday, November 8th.

The best news is that these Crocs will be available to everyone; unlike his last edition which was only available at CMA Fest. You can get a pair, which I'm sure will sell pretty fast, at Crocs.com beginning November 14th.

Take a look at these beauties; he debuted them on the Jimmy Kimmel Live!