You Can Make $1,000 Watching Disney Movies

Can someone please cue up Cliff Edwards "When You Wish Upon a Star?"

If you're a Disney fan whose heart desires to get paid to watch Disney movies for an entire month, then Reviews.org has the perfect job for you.

According to ABC 13, the movie review site is hiring 5 people to watch 30 movies on Disney+ for 30 days.

If you're selected, you'll get $1,000 and a year long membership for the new streaming service.

Before you apply, you should meet the following criteria:

Must know all the words to "Let It Go," "A Whole New World," "Under the Sea," and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight"

Every Halloween you dress up as a Disney prince or princess

You've seen Frozen at least 10 times; with or without your kids

Your annual family vacation is to Disney World

OK, none of those are actually real requirements, but you do have to be 18 and be a US citizen.

Learn more here.