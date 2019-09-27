Say 'Goodbye' to Your Paycheck, Marshalls is Launching an Online Store

Love Marshalls? Me too. Know what I don't love? Rack shopping. Sure, every now and then I love to go through hanger after hanger to find the perfect pair of jeans or an adorable top that makes your jaw drop when you see that the retail price was 79.99 but you're getting it for 19.99; but man, ain't nobody got time for that.

It would be so much easier if they put all the outter rack clothes (because you know those are the newest and cutest styles to come in), designer shoes and all the homegoods on the web.

Which is why I am so happy to share with you that Marshalls is finally getting an online store.

According to Fox 32, a spokesperson for Marshalls says, "This site will feature a unique assortment of the brands and values that Marshalls is known for, and also offer customers the ability to shop through fun, interactive features and curations. We are excited for customers to experience the brand in this new way."

So what are you waiting for? Get to shopping here on their website.