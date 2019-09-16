McDonald's is Selling a Pumpkin Spice Latte and For Way Cheaper Than Starbucks

Over the weekend I was doing an appearance at a Sprint Store that just happened to be right next to a Starbucks; after about an hour or so I was really in the mood for some caffeine, so I rolled next door and left disappointed and empty handed- they were out of pumpkin spice everything; even the latte.

How does the coffee chain that basically invented pumpkin spice lattes run out of pumpkin spice lattes? Even the new pumpkin spice cold brew was out. Hmph.

Had I known that McDonald's was offering a pumpkin spice latte, I would've just stopped there instead.

According to Elite Daily, Mickey D's has officially brought back their own PSL and it's way cheaper, coming in at $2 for a small. Other prices weren't immediately available, so ED did some research and found that a medium was $2.79 and a large was $3.29.