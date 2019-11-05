TIL: McDonald's Chicken McNuggets Come in Four Shapes

They all look the same to us

November 5, 2019
November 5, 2019
Are you prepared to never look at McDonald's chicken McNuggets the same way...ever again? 

Who am I kidding, you probably don't have time to look at them because you're way too busy shoving all that meaty; crispy goodness in your mouth; but I'm going to challenge you to do some investigating the next time you get your munchkin a Happy Meal. 

Today I learned (TIL), that McDonald's chicken McNuggets come in 4 distinct shapes...

Business Insider sheds some light on the subject saying that the shapes were designed with kids in mind and along with their size, it makes dipping dinner into sauces way more fun. 

I couldn't agree more; but am I the only one who just learned this information today? 

