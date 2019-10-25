You Can Get Free Beer From Miller Lite For Unfollowing Them on Social Media

Is it safe to say that we will do just about anything for FREE BEER?

From standing in crowds at a college football game with a sign asking for beer money to the third floor of office buildings where marketing guys are hanging banners asking strangers to send complimentary brews; beer lovers will stop at nothing for some gratuitous barley pops.

But could you give up following your favorite beer brand on Facebook?

That's what Miller Lite is asking you to do.

According to Thrillist, if you UNFOLLOW them on Facebook or Instagram, they'll give you free beer.

Miller Lite says they want people to spend more time with friends and less time staring at their phones. And they're also going to, quote, "take a break from posting" for a while.

If you want to get in on the deal, you'll have to jump through a few hoops. First, you have to text them a screenshot that proves you're not following them on either Facebook or Instagram, and they'll send you a link. Then you go to that link, upload a receipt showing you bought a Miller Lite at a bar, and they'll deposit the cost of the beer in your PayPal account.