This Belt Buckle That's Also a Beer Holder is the Perfect Redneck Stocking Stuffer

Are you still looking for the perfect present for that beer loving redneck in your life? Do you need a white elephant gift for the dice game that you play at the end of the night with your family but Kohls was all out of unicorn taco holders? If you said "yes" then look no further than the BevBuckle.

WOLFPACK member, Todd Millenacker, is a jingle writer from Minneapolis and a big fan of our redneck trivia game, "You Can't Win If You Ain't Country," and he just had to share his hilarious jingle for an even more hilarious product- a belt buckle that flips down into a drink holder; hence, the BevBuckle.

Video of BevBuckle Christmas Promo

According to BevBuckle's Facebook page, it's the perfect stocking stuffer for only $29.95, and they ship free in the US when you use the promo code FREESHIP. Shipping could take 3 to 5 days so it might not arrive in time for Christmas, but don't let that deter you from making this the most Redneck Christmas ever.

The buckle comes in different designs like "Longhorn," "Mustache," and an American flag; and it's getting raving reviews.

And if that doesn't interest you, maybe the Mangroomer will.