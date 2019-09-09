Oh Geez, Minnesota Was Just Named One of the Least Sexy States in America

Welcome to Minnesota, "Land of 10,000 Lakes" and really unattractive people.

That would be our new state motto if the people surveyed by Big 7 Travel had their way.

According to their newest survey on the "Sexiest States in America," Minnesota came in at #37; and I'm guessing it has something to do with our accent, which also ranked as one of the least sexiest. Big 7 did at least say that we were at least the friendliest, so there's that.

Wisconsin came in smack dab in the middle, ranking 24th.

So, which state is the sexiest? Shockingly, Illinois. Chicago maybe (which some people consider it to be a standalone state anyway and want it separate from the), but bot the entire state.