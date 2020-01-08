Minnesota Named the Best State to Raise a Family

Even though the data is based on 2019, this is not a bad way to start out the year- Minnesota has found itself on the top of another list.

According to Wallethub, Minnesota is the best place to raise a family.

The personal finance site looked at 50 key factors like affordale housing, the qualities of local schools, the share of families raising young children and all the opportunities for fun and recreation.

When you add up all the points, the Gopher State had an overall score of 63.71 out of 100, racking up in the most points in health and safety, socioeconomic rank, and education and childcare.

The top 10 list looks like this

Minnesota Massachusetts North Dakota Vermont New Hampshire New York New Jersey Nebraska Connecticut Washington

As far as the worst, New Mexico landed on top, followed by Mississippi and Louisiana.

Is anyone surprised by the ranking? I'm not. After living in 4 different states in the last 8 years, I can honestly say that there's no place like home. Try living in Illinois!