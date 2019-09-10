Minnesota is One of the Happiest States in the Country

This news couldn't have come at a better time.

After being named one of the least sexiest states in the country by Big 7 Travel, Wallethub helps us come through with a victory after naming us one of the "Happiest States in America."

The rankings were based on an analysis of 30 different metrics, but focused on three main categories: emotional and physical well-being (including career and social satisfaction, depression rates, and life expectancy); work environment, (including commute times and length of the average work day); and community and environment, (including crime, safety, weather, and divorce rates).

Just hearing this news should make us all happy; Minnesota is a pretty special place. If you disagree, try moving away for a while. When I was living in Illinois for my last radio job, the only time I was genuinely happy was when I would make the four and a half hour drive home. As soon as I saw the bridge that crossed the St. Croix from Wisconsin into Minnesota, I would put the pedal to the floor; honk my horn the entire way across the bridge and my entire demeanor would change the second I saw the "Minnesota Welcomes " sign.

The people (despite being passive aggressive), being surrouned by water, and just the overall vibe of the Twin Cities and beyond is enough to turn a frown upside down.

Here are the Top 10 Happiest States: