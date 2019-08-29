Minnesota State Fair Savagely Responds to Fair-Hating Twitter Troll
"The most annoying time of the year to be a Minnesotan..."
The future of #womeninradio is bright...and adorable! #mnstatefair #radio #radiolife #countrymusic #countryradio pic.twitter.com/1ucYrmksnH— Mandy James (@MandyJOnAir) August 28, 2019
Back at the #mnstatefair and found the cotton candy milkshake beer and it is AMAZING! #MNstatefair2019 #minnesotastatefair pic.twitter.com/p3VrvaxJkt— Mandy James (@MandyJOnAir) August 28, 2019
Look who stopped me for a photo opp! #MNstatefair2019 #mnstatefair pic.twitter.com/2qiq6zCmVN— Mandy James (@MandyJOnAir) August 24, 2019
Well, apparently our tweets of fair foods, rides, merch and brews is driving one Twitter user crazy.
Dear @Twitter— Jason Engler (@JasonJEngler) August 28, 2019
Is there a way to filter out any mention of the @mnstatefair in my feed? This is the most annoying time of the year to be a Minnesotan! #HowSoonUntilThisStupidEventEnds
The state fair quickly responded:
Hey, can anyone help Jason out?— Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) August 28, 2019
Thx. https://t.co/l0Q3ouDKSZ
And so did the rest of the internet, who were relentless in sending him their own tweets from the fair:
There’s always the “Filter on a Stick.”— MaskedGamerDan (@DanMaskedGamer) August 28, 2019
Dude are you really Grinching the fair?— Chef David Johnivin (@johnivin) August 28, 2019
........ said no true Minnesotan ever. #greatminnesotagettogether #mnstatefair2019 #mnstatefair— John “Oly” Olson (@mnpuckster) August 28, 2019
Delete ---- Your ---- Account ----— BEN (@DuhBen) August 29, 2019
SAVAGE!
Everyone tweet at Jason from the fair when you're there, OK?