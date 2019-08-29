Minnesota State Fair Savagely Responds to Fair-Hating Twitter Troll

If you look at my Twitter feed, @MandyJOnAir, you will see that the last 20 plus tweets have all been about the Minnesota State Fair; take a look:

Back at the #mnstatefair and found the cotton candy milkshake beer and it is AMAZING! #MNstatefair2019 #minnesotastatefair pic.twitter.com/p3VrvaxJkt — Mandy James (@MandyJOnAir) August 28, 2019

Well, apparently our tweets of fair foods, rides, merch and brews is driving one Twitter user crazy.

Dear @Twitter



Is there a way to filter out any mention of the @mnstatefair in my feed? This is the most annoying time of the year to be a Minnesotan! #HowSoonUntilThisStupidEventEnds — Jason Engler (@JasonJEngler) August 28, 2019

The state fair quickly responded:

Hey, can anyone help Jason out?



Thx. https://t.co/l0Q3ouDKSZ — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) August 28, 2019

And so did the rest of the internet, who were relentless in sending him their own tweets from the fair:

There’s always the “Filter on a Stick.” — MaskedGamerDan (@DanMaskedGamer) August 28, 2019

Dude are you really Grinching the fair? — Chef David Johnivin (@johnivin) August 28, 2019

Delete ---- Your ---- Account ---- — BEN (@DuhBen) August 29, 2019

SAVAGE!

Everyone tweet at Jason from the fair when you're there, OK?