Minnesota Dethrones Wisconsin as the State That Binge Drinks the Most in the US

As Minnesotans, we love to compete with Wisconsin; it's our life goal to be better than them at everything...except this.

According to Kare 11, Minnesota now tops the country in binge drinking, something that I guess some of us would pride ourselves on. Take that Wisconsin!?

A report by the CDC shows that 25% of Minnesota men have admitted to binge drinking, which, by definition is having 5 drinks in 2 hours.

Historically, we've always been in the top 5, but this marks the first time we've drank our way to the top, with experts saying that our Scandanavian culture is a big contributing factor.

When Minnesotans were asked why we binge drink, the most common answer was "it's too cold to do anything else." One woman summed it up nicely by saying, "Dontcha know We want to be good people. We try really hard all week. By Thursday we know we are not as good as we hoped. So Friday night we drink to reflect on next week and we sober up in time to make Sunday service. Repeat. You betcha!!!"

Additionaly, 24/7 WallStreet just released their list of the nation's drunkest cities and Mankato came in 10th out of 20.

By: Jodie Filenius

24/7 Wall Street has released its annual ranking of the nation's drunkest cities, and Wisconsin is home to 12 of the top 20 cities.

According to the report , the following 20 cities are the drunkest cities in the U.S.: