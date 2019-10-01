The Twins Are Bringing Back the Homer Hanky For the Playoffs

I'm not sure how old you are, but if you're 40 like me, there's a pretty good chance that once you saw that the Homer Hanky was making a comeback this year, you immediately ran to your basement to dig through boxes to find the hanky that your dad bought you back in 1987 AND 1991.

Every Twins fan, young and old, had one, along with a rubber maid container filled with Wheaties boxes, news papers and World Series champs t-shirts.

If that's you, it's time to dig deep and find your old Homer Hanky, or prepare to buy a new one because accordign to Kare 11, the Star Tribune will release the 2019 version this week, and plot twist- it might not be white.

Full details on how to get one will be released later this week.