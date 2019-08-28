Minnesota's 'Sunny Place for Shady People' is 45 Minutes from the Twin Cites and It's Awesome

With summer coming to a close in the next couple of weeks, it's time to make the most of the days we have left by sipping drinks on patios, lounging by the lake, and taking those last minute road trips.

And if road trips are in your plans, even if it's just a day trip, put Zimmerman on your list of destinations. That's where you'll come across one of Minnesota's best hidden gems- the Ridgewood Bay Resort.

Located on Little Elk Lake, this lakeside resort is perfect for those of us who love a fun, family-friendly vibe by day, and rowdy party atmosphere at night.

You'll be greeted by dogs sitting at the bar (not kidding, in fact all dogs are welcome inside the boathouse bar and on the patio, as long as they're well behaved), Amanda, the bartender, will serve you cheap; stiff drinks and Heggies pizza (get the chicken alfredo pizza), you can order burgers and other bar food from their food truck, and enjoy some really interesting conversation with the locals who are super welcoming and friendly.

In fact, it was the locals who proudly call the Ridgewood Bay Resort the "Sunny Place for Shady People," and it definitely lives up to the name.

