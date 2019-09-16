Watch Experts Flip Murder Houses in this New TV Show that Combines Dateline and HGTV

It's Dateline meets HGTV

September 16, 2019
If you're a fan of true crime and you also love home renovation shows, a new streaming service that's coming next year has the perfect show for you. Imagine Dateline and Flip This House in ONE show.  OM-hGtv! 

According to Today, the new mobile streaming service (just what you needed, another streaming service; am I right?) Quibi, will kick off its launch in April with Murder Flip House, a home renovation show that flips houses where a murdered occured. Yes, really. 

Creators of some of televisions most popular crime dramas, including CSI and Penny Dreadful, have teamed up to bring you a "colorful cast of forensic specialists, spiritual healers and high-end renovation experts," that will "uncover the crimes, shocking secrets and scandalous history of the homes."

Not a single episode has even aired and I'm already obsessed. 

And for those of you who don't have time to sit and binge, you'll love this- each episode will only be 10 minutes long; you just have to wait until next Spring to watch it. 

